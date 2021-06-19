COVID-19
92 people die of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours
Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Saturday that 92 people hacve died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.
The ministry said that 1,384 new cases of COVID-19 out of 4,389 tested were reported in the mentioned time.
According to the ministry, 497 others recovered from COVID-19 in this time.
The health ministry said that with the new cases, the total now stands at 101,906 and the death toll is 4,122.
COVID-19
U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak
Staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul are being required to telework, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, citing a “significant outbreak of COVID-19” that has sickened officials and killed one local embassy staffer.
The embassy was taking steps to ensure safety of staff by “requiring all staff to telework and to adhere to physical distancing, masking requirements and other applicable regulations,” Price said.
Price declined to say how many embassy staff had been infected, but said 95% of the cases at the embassy were individuals who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated against the virus.
“We are saddened by the deaths of many valiant Afghans who’ve been sickened by this pandemic and we in fact grieve the passing of a local embassy staff member,” Price said, adding normal embassy operations would resume when “the chain of transmission has been broken.”
COVID-19
More than 100 die of COVID-19 in past 24 hours: MoPH
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Thursday that they have recorded 2,313 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.
The Health Ministry said that 6,092 samples were tested in the mentioned time while the death toll was at 101.
Afghanistan has so far recorded 98,844 positive cases and 3,943 deaths from COVID-19.
With the increase of positive cases, demands for oxygen for COVID-19 patients has also increased.
This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has risen dramatically over the past few weeks, with hospitals struggling to deal with the rising number of cases in mostly all provinces across the country.
COVID-19
Kabul’s municipal bus service suspended due to COVID crisis
Kabul municipality on Thursday said it had suspended the municipal bus service until further notice due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Services will be suspended from Saturday, the municipality said.
“The city buses that operate in Kart-e-Naw and Ahmad Shah Baba Mina will be stopped from this Saturday to avoid the spread of coronavirus,” the municipality announced on its Facebook page.
The municipality stated that the service will resume once the infection rate levels out.
The municipality also called on all drivers to keep their passenger numbers low in vehicles and for all members of the public to adhere to health protocols including social distancing regulations and the wearing of masks.
This comes after the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 94 deaths from COVID-19 across the country.
However, analysts have stated that the official tally of COVID cases is far lower than the actual figures.
According to a World Health Organization report late last month, “limited public health resources, lack of people coming forward for testing, as well as the absence of a national death register” could mean that COVID-19 cases and related deaths are underreported in the country.
The report stated that as of 20 May, “only 434,506 tests have been conducted for a population of 40.4 million” since the start of the pandemic. This means that Afghanistan ranked 194 of 220 countries and territories on that day.
Afghanistan’s test-positivity rate of 15 percent also indicates “overall undertesting of potential cases,” said the report. Five days later, on 25 May, of the 3,489 tests conducted countrywide, 24.8 percent were positive, according to Worldometer.
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Ghani appoints new caretaker ministers for MoD, MoI, MRRD
92 people die of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours
Germany to take in more of its Afghan staff as NATO mission winds down
Taliban seize control of two districts in Takhar and Faryab: sources
Locals in Gaza celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance
Morning News Show: Clashes between ANDSF, and Taliban discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
NATO to provide provisional funding to help run Kabul airport
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban ‘paths’ into districts will become mass graveyards: Saleh
-
Featured5 days ago
NATO looking at setting up training base for Afghan forces in Qatar
-
Latest News3 days ago
US speeds up visas for vulnerable Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban captures another 4 districts bringing total to 33
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four polio vaccinators killed, four wounded in Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey seeks US support to maintain troops in Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
MDHI secures $43.9m in contracts to support Afghan Air Force