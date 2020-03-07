92 civilians freed from Taliban captivity in Urozgan

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2020)

At least 92 people were rescued from the Taliban captivity in an operation by Afghan police in Urozgan province, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said.

In a statement released on Saturday, the MoI said the rescue operation was conducted in the provincial capital Tarinkot city.

According to the statement, all rescued people were civilians who were abducted by the Taliban from a playground in the city on Friday.

The statement added that no casualties inflicted on civilians and Afghan forces during the raids.

The Taliban has not commented on this regard.

Urozgan is an insecure province in central Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.