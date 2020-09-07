Business
9,000 goods containers held up for months by Pakistani officials
As Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan continues to decline another problem has reared its head – that of about 9,000 containers loaded with goods worth more than $400 million stuck at Pakistani ports.
Bloomberg reported Monday that these containers have been held up for about five months. There are two reasons for this, the report stated.
Firstly customs officials are screening all the cargo instead of the five percent they used to check before the COVID-19 outbreak and secondly because not all trucks have GPS trackers – which are mandatory to stop theft and to ensure the containers don’t go missing along Taliban controlled routes.
However, the company tasked to install trackers refuted these claims.
Ghulam Nayab, commercial consular at the Afghanistan consulate in Karachi told Bloomberg that “transit consignments that landed in June are still lying at Karachi port,” said Nayab.
South Asia Pakistan Terminal, the nation’s biggest and deepest container terminal, alone has a backlog of 1,600 boxes, according to Rashid Jamil, chief executive officer of SAPT, a unit of Hutchison Port Holdings.
This, according to Bloomberg, is eroding Pakistan’s trade surplus to Afghanistan even further as a sharp decline has been recorded over the past three years.
In this time, Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have dropped more than 40 percent in the three years that ended in June, to $889 million, according to official data.
Bilateral trade stood at $1.01 billion last fiscal year, down more than 38 percent from $1.64 billion in fiscal 2018, reported Bloomberg.
Afghanistan meanwhile has tried to push for quicker clearance of these containers and also requested that Pakistan waive the demurrage and detention charges, which range from $120 to $200 a day, according to Nayab’s letter to the Pakistani customs office.
“Traders are losing millions of dollars because of shipping and port demurrages,” Nayab said.
Business
Another shipment of wheat from India arrives at Chabahar Port
India’s eighth shipment of wheat for Afghanistan arrived on Saturday at Chabahar Port in Iran, officials confirmed.
The cargo ship loaded with 8,097 tons of wheat is part of the gift of 75,000 tons from India to Afghanistan.
Already, 53,000 tons have arrived over the past few months.
Managing Director of Sistan and Balouchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aqayee said Saturday that once the cargo has been offloaded it will again be transported to Afghanistan by road.
This shipment is in accordance with a trilateral agreement between Afghanistan, Iran and India allowing land-locked Afghanistan critical access to a sea port.
Since the agreement, signed in 2016, at least 14 cargo ships have carried basic goods for Afghanistan via Chabahar over the past two years.
Business
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Business
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan officials signed a power transmission agreement on Friday at a ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
According to the agreement Afghanistan can now import electricity from Uzbekistan for the next ten years.
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that based on the agreement, which was signed between Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai and Dadajon Isakulov, Chairman of the state-owned National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan, a 500-kV electricity transmission line will be built by an Uzbek company with funding of $100 million from the Asian Development Bank.
The ministry said in the first two years, 4.25 GW of electricity per hour will be exported to Afghanistan and it will be increased by 6 GW per hour thereafter.
“With the implementation of this agreement, electricity will be provided 24 hours a day to the northern, central, southern and southwestern provinces and the capital of the country,” the statement read.
Chief of Staff in President Ashraf Ghani’s office Mohammad Shakir Kargar, Acting Minister of Transport Mohammad Yamma Shams, Acting Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Malikyar, Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai, and Abdul Bari Sediqi, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority attended the ceremony.
The development comes at a time Afghanistan is reliant on imported electricity, from its neighbors, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.
The agreement also coincides with Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s two-day visit to Tashkent to discuss ways to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various sectors including irade and transport.
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said Friday: “We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.”
9,000 goods containers held up for months by Pakistani officials
Foreign Ministry says gov’t entering talks ‘with a spirit of goodwill’
EU, Canada call for entrenched rights to be preserved during upcoming talks
India to send team to Kabul to investigate gurdwara attack
Commander ‘Sword’s’ men allegedly behind ANDSF checkpoints attack
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
Thousands raised in fundraising drive for specialist hospital in Kabul
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Seven policemen killed in Ghazni Humvee bomb explosion
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks’ main agenda
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases amidst preparation for intra-Afghan talks
Sola: Intra-Afghan talks; optimisms and concerns
Zerbena: Breshna officials pledge to fight against corruption
Tahawol: Ceasefire key agenda of the first around of intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report
- Featured4 days ago
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
- Featured4 days ago
Kabul to transfer seven Taliban prisoners to Qatar: Report
- Latest News5 days ago
High Council claims all obstacles in way of peace talks ‘have been removed’
- Featured4 days ago
Clashes underway after Pakistani troops open fire on Afghan border police
- Featured5 days ago
US blacklists ICC prosecutor over probe into Afghanistan war crimes
- Featured4 days ago
Chief peace negotiator says talks to start ‘soon’
- Latest News3 days ago
Tencent loses $34 billion in two days after India bans PUBG Mobile