90 People Rescued From Taliban Prison in Faryab

Based on a statement released by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Thursday, at least 90 people were rescued from one of the Taliban insurgents’ prisons in Faryab province.

The prisoners were rescued as a result of an operation conducted by the Afghan security and defensive forces alongside the international forces on Wednesday night, added the statement.

According to the statement, the prison of the Taliban insurgents was located in the Shakh area of Qaisar district in northern Faryab province.

Among the 90 rescued people there are civilians and some of the police and army officers who were imprisoned more than one year until now.

The Taliban have not made any comment on this yet.