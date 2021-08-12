90 civilians killed or wounded in past 24 hours

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2021)

More than 20 civilians, including children and women, were killed and 70 others were wounded in the past 24 hours in clashes across Afghanistan, government data indicates.

While the ministry of interior blames the Taliban for the casualty toll, the Taliban denies the allegations.

“An average of 30 to 40 civilians are killed and wounded daily in clashes between the Taliban, and the main cause of casualties are Taliban,” said Mirwais Stanikzai, the ministry’s spokesman.

According to central hospital statistics, two civilians were killed and 47 others were injured overnight in Kandahar alone. In Herat, three people were killed and about 20 others, including women and children, were injured overnight.

“In the fourteen days since the beginning of the Herat clashes, a total of 384 people have been injured and 41 killed. Of these, 257 are civilians and 24 are women and 31 are children,” said Mohammad Arif Jalali, head of the regional hospital in the province.

On the other hand, local officials in Takhar say that at least 30 soldiers have been killed, 40 wounded in clashes and 70 army soldiers have surrendered to the Taliban following the insurgent group’s takeover of Taloqan city.

Meanwhile, local officials in Balkh province said that at least seven civilians were killed in the past 24 hours during clashes in the province.

“Unfortunately, as you know, the Taliban, against human rights organizations, shield people’s homes and use people’s homes as strongholds, causing civilian casualties,” said Farhad Azimi, Balkh governor.

Human rights organizations criticize the warring parties and have urged them to pay more attention to civilians and not to use civilians houses as shields.

“The recent attacks targeting civilians are against human rights and we condemn it,” said Lal Gul Lal, head of the Afghanistan Human Rights Organization.

This comes after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that in the first ten days of August, more than 4,000 war wounded were treated in only 15 of the committee’s hospitals.