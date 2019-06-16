9 Taliban Militants killed in Farah Operations

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2019)

At least four Taliban insurgents were killed and five others wounded in clashes with the Afghan forces in western Farah province, Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement.

In a statement released on Saturday, MoI said that Afghan security forces conducted an operation in Shaikh Abad village of the provincial capital, Farah city, in which three militants were killed and three others injured.

In a separate incident, at least a militant was shot dead and two others injured by the Afghan forces during a raid, the statement added.

During the operation, four armed-mine were also defused by Afghan forces, the statement further said.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Farah is among the insecure provinces in western Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.