9 Taliban militants killed, 5 wounded in Paktia Clash
At least nine Taliban insurgents were killed and five others wounded in a clash with the Afghan forces in Paktia province, police said.
Hayatullah Nezami, a spokesman for Paktia police told Ariana News that the clash broke out between the two sides after the militants stormed security outposts in Dandaw Patan district of the province on Saturday night.
The official did not provide details on the casualties of the Afghan forces.
Meanwhile, the Taliban fighters attacked security outposts in Imam Sahib district o Kunduz province, killing four policemen and wounding one.
Hijratullah Akbari, a spokesman for Kunduz police told Ariana News that the incident happened at around 12:30 Saturday midnight.
According to Akbari, four militants were killed wound four others wounded in the clashes.
The Taliban militants yet comment in these regards.
Khalilzad, international community condemns AIHRC attack
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad condemned yesterday’s attack on Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission employees, calling it “an anti-human act”.
“The targeted killing of Fatima Khalil and Jawid Folad today, two Afghans dedicated to the cause of fundamental human rights, is an anti-human act. We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms,” Khalilzad tweeted.
“Those opposed to peace start fires they hope spread quickly and smolder indefinitely. We support the overwhelming demand of Afghans to overcome these odds and continue the march to a permanent and dignified peace and an Afghanistan in which everyone’s rights are respected,” Khalilzad said in a separate tweet.
Fatima Khalil, a Donor Liaison Officer and Jawid Folad, a driver of the AIHRC were killed after their vehicle was targeted by an IED at Butkhak Square PD^12 of Kabul city on Saturday morning.
“I did not know them personally. I understand that Fatima was a courageous young person deeply dedicated to human rights for all Afghans, rights which are universal & Jawid was a long-time AIHRC employee doing his valued part,” US Envoy sai.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban militant group denied its involvement in the incident.
The attack was widely condemned by local and international communities.
The Presidential Ashraf Ghani condemned the “terrorist attack” and directed the authorities to investigate the attack thoroughly.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation expressed his condolences, “I ask that the authorities take these repetitive attacks seriously and put more effort protecting civilians and combating terrorism.”
The Afghanistan IHRC urged the government to bring the culprits to justice.
“We condemn such a heinous attack on our employees in the strongest possible terms. As of now, no group has claimed the responsibility of the attack and the perpetrators have not been identified yet. Those responsible should be identified after an investigation and brought to justice for committing this terrible crime,” AIHRC said in a statement.
US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said that the attack is “unacceptable”.
The attack today on the AIHRC is unacceptable. I offer my deepest condolences to the victims, families, and the @AfghanistanIHRC community for their loss.
“We call on all those who love Afghanistan to break this cycle of violence and death, to end the impunity and indignity of such attacks on the Afghan people, and to work for peace.ow those who defend human rights and liberty. These attacks must end,” Wilson said.
UNAMA said that the killing of human rights defenders has no justification, saying an immediate investigation needed with perpetrators held to account.
UNAMA condemns the killing today in #Kabul of two @AfghanistanIHRC staff members in IED blast. There can be no justification for attacks against human rights defenders. Immediate investigation needed with perpetrators held to account. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/apA60RsJw1
Meanwhile, the UK, Italy, Pakistan Germany Sweden, and a number of other countries condemned the “horrible attack”, urging “senseless violence against human rights defenders has to STOP.”
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
The Afghan Lawyers’ Union says Ajmal Ahmadi has been appointed as the acting governor of the Central Bank of Afghanistan for political reasons and now he has begun illegal dealings with the bank’s employees.
This comes as the High Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, headed by Ajmal Ahmadi, fired at least four senior central bank employees, including the first and second deputy heads, a few days ago, for alleged corruption.
Qasim Rahimi, the dismissed deputy head, however, said that would sue in courts for illegal treatment of Ajmal Ahmadi.
Meanwhile, the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan also called on the president Ghani to address the issue at the Central Bank of Afghanistan.
Ajmal Ahmadi was the Acting Minister for the Ministry of commerce, who was recently nominated and appointed as the acting governor for the Central bank of Afghanistan by the president.
Intra-Afghan talks inch closer, total 3,895 Taliban prisoners released to date
The government has announced that it has released nearly 4,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, a step closer to start the long-waited intra-Afghan negotiations.
The move is taken following the international community’s demand to boost the prisoner releases process by both the Afghan government and the Taliban to begin the Intra-Afghan Talks.
“So far, 3,895 Taliban prisoners have been released from prison, but no positive steps have been taken by the Taliban to pave the way for Intra-Afghan talks,” said presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
The Taliban also said that they had released more than 600 prisoners. But sources say the Afghan government opposes the release of Taliban prisoners involved in plotting deadly attacks in the country, which has slowed the process.
“The international community is trying to convince the government and the Taliban on the issue,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Meanwhile, statistics from the National Security Council’s office show that 21 civilians have been killed and 30 others wounded in Taliban attacks in 14 provinces in the past week. The Taliban have not yet commented on this yet.
“Our forces are responding to the Taliban’s attacks with high morals,” said an army officer in Ghazni as the clashes between the two sides have been intensified in the past few days.
“Unfortunately, the escalation of violence by the Taliban has damaged the current peace environment,” Sediq added.
The first round of Intra-Afghan talks is expected to take place in Doha next month. But the main condition for these talks is the release of all prisoners by both sides.
