9 people’s uprising men killed – Kapisa

Nine of the people uprising forces were killed in a battle with the Taliban, said the security sources in Kapisa province.

A security source, in a condition of anonymity, said that the Taliban attacked at 02:00 am, Tuesday, on Nizam Khil Daraye Afghaneya of Nejrab district of Kapisa province, and the battle between them and the people uprising forces continued till 05:00 in the morning.

According to the source, in the battle, nine of the people forces were killed, and there are no details about the Taliban casualties.

Shaiq Shuresh, the spokesperson of the Kapisa Police confirmed the attack and didn’t provide any information on the casualties.