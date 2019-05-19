9 Killed in Takhar Armed Clash

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2019)

At least nine people killed and seven others wounded in a clash between the irresponsible armed men and residents of a village in Takhar province, a local official said on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesman Khalil Aseer told Ariana News that the clashes occurred between a group of irresponsible armed men led by commander Mohammad and residents of Kazar village in Rustaq district of the province on Saturday night.

He added that as a result nine people were killed and seven others wounded.

Mohammad who was on the police wanted list has also been killed in the clashes, the official further said.

Takhar is among the volatile provinces in the north of the country where the Taliban insurgent group and irresponsible armed groups are active in a number of its districts.