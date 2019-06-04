9 Captives Rescued from Taliban’s Prison in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: June 4, 2019)

At least nine captives were rescued from a Taliban prison during an operation by the Afghan Army Special Forces in central Ghazni province, local officials said on Tuesday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the operation was conducted between Azmat Qala and Amin Qala villages in Giro district of the province on Tuesday night.

According to Noori, the prisoners who had been kept in a container were freed during the operation.

Five of the rescued individuals were Afghan security personnel and four others were civilians, Noori added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Ghazni is among the insecure provinces in central Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.