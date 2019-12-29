9 Billion Afghanis To Be Transferred To Ministry Of Finance Against Law

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2019)

This is for the third time that the ministry of finance will transfer at least nine billion Afghanis to its treasury which is against the law, said officials in the lower house.

Previously, once seven billion Afghanis and once 15 billion Afghanis from the central bank, known as Da Afghanistan Bank, were transferred to the treasury of the ministry of finance. Meanwhile, the lower house stressed that this transfer is against the law. They said that the reasons for this transfer are that the ministry of finance owes the salary to their employees. Empty treasury is said to be another reason.

“The treasury of the ministry of finance is empty, and that’s why employees haven’t received their salaries,” said Ramazan Bashardust, member of the lower house.

“If they want to transfer physical money and banknotes, they should follow it legally. This is against the law,” said Abdul Rauf Enaami, a member of the Financial and Budget Commission of the lower house.

However, the ministry of finance rejects this claim and say that it is a legal procedure.

“The revenue should be submitted to the government’s treasury, and that’s a rule. We have not crossed the law,” said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, the spokesperson for the ministry of finance.