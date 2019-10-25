9 Accused of Breaching IEC Data Center Referred to Attorney General

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2019)

Probe team assigned to investigate the police raid in to IEC data center said that nine people accused of breaking into data center were referred to Attorney General.

“Considering the violation, the Board decided to refer people involved in the case to the relevant judicial authority for prosecution,” read the statement by the probe team.

Meanwhile, IEC commissioner Mawlana Abdullah say that no manipulation of data has happened on the night when data center was opened.

However, observers of Stability and Partnership ticket led by Abdullah believe that further investigation is required and it is too early to say nothing illegal happened.

“We cannot accept if the people who entered the building and those referred to attorney general are the same people until we are able watch footage by CCTVs,” said Younus Nawandish, an agent of Abdullah’s Stability and Partnership team.