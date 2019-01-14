8,900 Key Members of Taliban, IS Killed in Afghanistan Last Year: MoI

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2019)

The Ministry of Interior Affairs on Monday said that as many as 8,900 senior members of the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) or Daesh militant groups have been killed across the country last year.

MoI said that 3100 other senior members of the Taliban and Daesh have been wounded in 2018.

“The Afghan Defense and Security forces have launched ground and air operations against the enemies. A lot of members of the Taliban have been killed and wounded this year as well,” said Nastrat Rahimi, Deputy Spokesman of the Interior Affairs Ministry.

According to MoI, some of the killed members of the Taliban include:

Mullah Manan, Shadow governor for Helmand

Pir Agha, Shadow governor for Paktia

Mullah Rahim, Mullah Javid, Mullah Ahmad, Qari Fida Mohammad, and Mullah Khairullah – senior members of the Taliban.

Hamidullah, District Governor in Faryab

Saifullah, military and logistic in-charge of Taliban in Paktika

Mullah Samad, head of intelligence

Mullah Basir Akhund, commander and logistics facilitator for the Taliban in Farah province

Mohammad Omar Zarqani, commander of a 50-member group

Mullah Sardar, Deputy Shadow Governor for Farah province

Sayed Agha, a commander of Taliban’s Red Unit in Helmand province

Mullah Aminullah, a commander of Taliban’s Red Unit in Uruzgan province

Some military analysts said that the arrest and killing of senior members of the Taliban provide to be effective and that the military operations should continue against the militant groups in the country.

“The groups will struggle when their leaders being killed and it will also raise problems among them,” said Mohammad Radmanish, an Afghan military analyst based in Kabul.