86 new coronavirus cases reported in Afghanistan in past 24 hours

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that in the past 24 hours 86 new cases of COID19 had been reported in the country.

According to ministry data, in the same period, four deaths were recorded from the virus and 49 others had fully recovered.

The ministry said the total number of positive cases now in Afghanistan is 41,814, with 1,548 deaths.

The new cases were reported in Balkh (33), Kabul (11), Kandahar (1), Nangarhar (11), Kunduz (4), Baghlan (13), Parwan (5), Kapisa (5) and Zabul (3) provinces.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 1,212,844 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 47,348,201, according to Johns Hopkins University.

An uptick in cases in Afghanistan comes after government on Monday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places across the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Kabul on Monday, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Afghanistan’s acting health minister, said the coronavirus situation in the country is “satisfactory” but said the wearing of face masks is necessary to stem the spread of the virus.

He also said Afghanistan has taken steps to prepare for a second wave in the event of a surge in infections.