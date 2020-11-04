Latest News
86 new coronavirus cases reported in Afghanistan in past 24 hours
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that in the past 24 hours 86 new cases of COID19 had been reported in the country.
According to ministry data, in the same period, four deaths were recorded from the virus and 49 others had fully recovered.
The ministry said the total number of positive cases now in Afghanistan is 41,814, with 1,548 deaths.
The new cases were reported in Balkh (33), Kabul (11), Kandahar (1), Nangarhar (11), Kunduz (4), Baghlan (13), Parwan (5), Kapisa (5) and Zabul (3) provinces.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 1,212,844 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 47,348,201, according to Johns Hopkins University.
An uptick in cases in Afghanistan comes after government on Monday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places across the country.
Speaking at a news conference in Kabul on Monday, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Afghanistan’s acting health minister, said the coronavirus situation in the country is “satisfactory” but said the wearing of face masks is necessary to stem the spread of the virus.
He also said Afghanistan has taken steps to prepare for a second wave in the event of a surge in infections.
Trump falsely claims victory before vote counting finalized
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the US election with millions of votes still uncounted.
Speaking to supporters Trump said: “Frankly, we did win this election.”
“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said without providing any evidence to support the claim.
Reuters reported that election laws in all US states require all votes to be counted before the winner is declared.
However, more votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Biden said on Wednesday morning: “We feel good about where we are.”
Trump meanwhile has repeatedly and without evidence suggested that an increase in mail-in voting will lead to an increase in fraud, although election experts say that fraud is rare and mail-in ballots are a long-standing feature of American elections, Reuters reported.
US vote counting underway, process expected to be slower this year
As the world waits in anticipation for the results of the US presidential elections, which have already started coming through, America’s NPR explains how final results might not be known on Wednesday.
According to NPR, state results are not final on election night; instead, organizations like The Associated Press — which NPR relies on for race calls — determine most winners well before local officials tabulate all votes.
But this year, NPR says it is expecting slower counts. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the virus, many states modified their voting rules, broadening access to mail-in voting and accelerating what had already been a rising mail-in voting trend.
And mailed-in ballots — with envelopes to open and signatures to check — simply take longer to tabulate than in-person votes, NPR stated.
However, some individual state rules play key roles too. Take two swing-state examples: Florida allows counties to process ballots well ahead of Election Day, while officials in Pennsylvania have to wait until the morning of Election Day to begin that work.
And with far more voters opting for mail-in or drop-off ballots this year, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said: “We probably won’t know results on election night.”
NPR says meanwhile if there’s no election night winner, don’t panic.
According to NPR, restrictive rules on ballot processing are in place in Wisconsin and Michigan as well – states that could play a crucial role in deciding who wins the presidency.
In fact, NPR states, that slow-counting Pennsylvania is considered by forecasters as the most likely state to put Democratic nominee Joe Biden or President Donald Trump over the election-capturing 270-electoral-vote threshold.
In addition, NPR reports that in countless polls, Democratic voters said they were far more likely than Republicans to use mail-in ballots. Republican voters however prefer in-person voting – something NPR attributes in part to Trump’s claims of widespread fraud associated with mail-in ballots.
This, in turn, can mean that because of different state rules about counting mail ballots, a clear partisan divide over voting method means that states that release their mail-in votes first will likely appear favorable — at least initially — for the Democrat Biden, and states that count in-person ballots first will likely appear better for Trump, NPR explained.
Bullet-scarred walls, blood-stained floors bear testimony to deadly attack
Bullet-riddled walls, blown out ceilings and blood spattered floors were on Tuesday stark testimony to the carnage caused by attackers who went on a shooting rampage at Kabul University on Monday.
Video footage and photographs taken by Ariana journalists in the classrooms at the Law Faculty paint an extremely disturbing picture, driving home the fact that the majority of those killed were young students in their early 20s who were robbed of their dreams and aspirations by the ruthless killers.
In the 24 hours since the end of the six-hour siege, messages of condolences and condemnation flooded social media and while Tuesday was declared a day of mourning in Afghanistan, many foreign embassies flew their flags at half mast in solidarity with a grieving nation.
Officials have put the death toll at 22 but sources told Reuters earlier Tuesday that 30 died in the carnage.
One of the students killed in Monday’s attack was due to marry on Thursday. All his classmates were invited but instead, a funeral was held in place of a wedding. On Tuesday, the shocking reality of this was visible in the blood spattered copies of his wedding invitations that were strewn across a classroom floor.
“Each of our classes had 50 to 70 students, many of whom were victims,” said Saifullah Mohammadi, a gardener at the law faculty.
One student who survived was stunned that the university had come under attack. He said: “It was horrible, I could not believe that university could be targeted.”
This is the second education facility to be targeted in just over a week – and in both cases ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility.
However, Afghanistan’s outspoken First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has dismissed the Taliban’s claims of not being involved and has blamed the insurgent group for Monday’s attack.
In a tweet early Tuesday morning, Saleh said a Taliban negotiator in Doha stated in an exclusive interview that “only the Taliban have the monopoly over violence against government. There is no one else.”
Saleh went on to say: “Today they shamelessly disclaim responsibility for massacre of Kabul Uni students. Taliban, their allies & backers are responsible.”
Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan peace talks team also commented on Twitter and said late Tuesday “Kabul University is a symbol of unity & national identity, a home to many generations of Afghans, poor & rich, a compass of moral authority, a place for brotherhood & sisterhood that ties our people together over a century.
“The atrocity committed against it yesterday is an attack on the soul of our nation. While we all are mourning, we must not give in to what terrorists want: we must make sure to keep the door of this sacred place open. This will be the best way to avenge loss of those innocent souls,” Nadery tweeted.
He also stated that those responsible must be brought to justice.
“To end this senseless violence, an immediate ceasefire is a must so a dignified peace could be achieved. We/ IRoA team showed every sign of urgency in this regard, will the other side show the same & prove that it was not them?” he questioned.
