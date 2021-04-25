World
82 killed in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital fire: Interior ministry
A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
“We urgently need to review safety measures at all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in future,” spokesman Khalid al-Muhanna told state television, announcing the toll.
The fire erupted on Saturday at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area.
Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq’s semi-official High Commission for Human Rights, had said earlier a final death toll had not yet been officially announced but it could be between 30 to 45.
Patients’ relatives scrambled during the blaze to save their loved ones.
A man who had been visiting his brother described people jumping out of windows to escape.
“The fire spread, like fuel … I took my brother out to the street, next to the checkpoint. Then I came (back) and went up from there. To the last floor, that did not burn. I found a girl suffocating, about 19 years old, she was suffocating, she was about to die,” said Ahmed Zaki.
“I took her on my shoulders and I ran down. People were jumping… Doctors fell on the cars. Everyone was jumping. And I kept going up from there, got people and come down again,” Zaki said.
Patients were moved to other hospitals, medical sources said. But several families were still at the hospital hours after the fire had been extinguished, after failing to find them elsewhere.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered an investigation.
“Such an incident is evidence of negligence and therefore I directed that an investigation be launched immediately and for the hospital’s manager and the heads of security and maintenance to be detained along with all those concerned until we identify those negligent and hold them accountable,” he said in a statement.
Iraq’s healthcare system, ruined by decades of sanctions, war and neglect, has been stretched during the coronavirus crisis. The country has recorded a total of 102,5288 infections, including 15,217 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Security has improved in recent years but Iraq still suffers from political violence, including militia rocket attacks on foreign forces and a low-level Islamic State insurgency.
Accidents due to neglect and wrecked infrastructure have compounded the woes of ordinary Iraqis.
In 2019, at least 90 people died when an overloaded ferry carrying families on an outing sank in the Tigris river in the northern city of Mosul.
World
U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.
“We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon,” the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.
Washington is under increasing pressure to do more to help India, the world’s largest democracy and a strategic ally in President Joe Biden’s efforts to counter China, as it grapples with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections.
The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to get urgently needed oxygen to Delhi from other parts of the country and foreign countries, including Singapore.
The number of cases across the country surged by a record daily rise of 349,691 on Sunday, for a total of 16.96 million cases, including 192,311 deaths, the health ministry said.
The country of 1.3 billion people is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned in an op-ed published Saturday in the Washington Post.
He said some 2,000 people were dying daily, but most experts estimated that the true number was five to 10 times that level.
Officials from both countries are engaged at various levels to ensure “a small supply of inputs and components from U.S. companies for production of COVID-19 vaccines in India,” a spokesman at the Indian Embassy in Washington told Reuters.
He said it was important to work together to identify ways to overcome bottlenecks in medical supply chains and expedite ongoing vaccination efforts.
Jha called on Washington to send India oxygen, excess testing kits and high-quality personal protective equipment, including face masks, and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients, including sedatives and Remdesivir.
Jha also urged the Biden administration to share excess vaccines with India and other countries in crisis, noting that the United States had an estimated 30 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is in use elsewhere, but has not been authorized by U.S. regulators.
Washington should also lift export controls on raw materials put in place via the Defense Production Act and an associated export embargo in February, Jha wrote.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said U.S. and Indian officials were working to find ways to help address the crisis, but gave no timetable for the support.
She said the United States has already provided India some $1.4 billion in health assistance, emergency relief supplies, pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials, and ventilators.
Latest News
Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine
Search teams have recovered debris believed to be from an Indonesian submarine missing for days in the Bali Sea, defence officials said on Saturday, as hopes dwindled for the 53 crew who were expected to have run out of oxygen in the early hours, Reuters reported.
Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the exact location of the 44-year-old submarine was unknown but its presence had been detected and the search would continue.
The KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.
“We are still carrying out the search … the depth of the sea we have detected is at 850 metres which is very tricky and presents many difficulties,” he told reporters, adding that he expected the dive in depth taken by the vessel had led to cracks.
“We have found debris floating around the submarine’s last location,” Yudo said.
Rescuers have sent more than a dozen search helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing assistance.
According to Yudo, the submarine had only enough air to last until around dawn on Saturday if it had lost power, but that this could be stretched for five days if the vessel had retained electricity, Reuters reported.
But even that assessment on oxygen was optimistic, according to experts, because it assumed the submarine had not been crushed by water pressure.
“Now it’ll be up to the investigators to establish the chronology of events and determine the cause. At the same time, plans would have been made to assess the feasibility of retrieving the sub at such extreme depth,” said Collin Koh, Research Fellow at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies.
“It’s technically possible to do it, though I believe Indonesia will have to engage foreign assistance in this.”
Indonesia’s navy has said it is investigating whether the submarine lost power during a dive and could not carry out emergency procedures as it descended to a depth of 600-700 metres, well beyond its survivable limits.
Indonesian navy retired rear admiral Frans Wuwung, who had previously headed the submarine’s machinery room, told news channel MetroTV that he believed a blackout was likely and could have caused the crew to panic.
“A blackout means the vessel’s equipment cannot be moved,” said the admiral, who told reporters he had experienced a blackout on the same submarine in 1985.
One of the people on board was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.
Indonesia operates five submarines — two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels.
It has been seeking to modernise its defence capabilities but some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.
Latest News
Iran’s Revolution Guards eliminate ‘terrorist team’
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) forces “smashed a team of terrorists” in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing three.
Iran’s Tasnim news reported the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement that the team had plans to carry out further anti-terrorist operations in the region.
The IRGC soldiers targeted the “terrorist team after gathering intelligence and smashed it”, the statement added.
“Three terrorists were killed in the attack, which also resulted in the confiscation of ammunition and weapons,” it said
The IRGC has been tasked with ensuring the security of the southeastern border areas in cooperation with local residents for the past few years.
Located in the southeast of Iran, Sistan and Baluchestan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a long coastline along the Sea of Oman.
20 Taliban killed in own explosion: Officials
Biden’s decision on Afghanistan raises Guantanamo questions
Miller confirms withdrawal process in Afghanistan is underway
82 killed in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital fire: Interior ministry
Pakistan’s peace envoy arrives in Kabul for talks
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
32 dead and over 160 injured in Egypt train crash
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: the Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: Taliban delegation visit to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts underway for accelerating Afghan peace process
Sola: Afghan peace process, foreign troops withdrawal discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul jolted by powerful explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
-
Featured5 days ago
CENTCOM chief in midst of ‘detailed planning’ for counterterrorism ops
-
Latest News3 days ago
US troops begin packing up gear ahead of withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
MoD demands US and NATO hand over military equipment during withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden to ‘discuss withdrawal of troops’ at upcoming NATO summit
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK ‘reserving right’ to return to Afghanistan if terrorism grows