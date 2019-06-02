8 Killed, 7 Injured as Car Bomb Hits Security Base in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2019)

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden Humvee inside an Afghan security forces base in central Ghazni province on Saturday night, local officials confirmed.

Abdul Karim Abed, deputy administrative for Ghazni police chief told Ariana News that the incident has taken place in the police reserve unit center in the provincial capital of Ghazni city at around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

According to Abed, at least five security forces were killed and seven others wounded in the suicide attack.

Meanwhile, Arif Noori a spokesman for the provincial governor said four civilians were also injured in the incident.

However, the provincial council members say that eight Afghan soldiers have been killed and seven others wounded in the attack.

The Taliban militants group in a statement has claimed responsibility for the attack adding that at least 40 Afghan have been killed in the incident.

Ghazni is among the insecure provinces in central Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.