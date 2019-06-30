8 IEC Staff Members Killed in Taliban’s Kandahar Attack

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2019)

Eight employees of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) were killed in an explosion in Maruf district of Kandahar province, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened after Taliban militants detonated an explosives-packed armored vehicle in the district.

Official sources confirmed the attack but denied to make a comment about the casualties.

However, a reliable source told Ariana News that Taliban militants attacked Maruf district using a Humvee vehicle this morning.

He added that a major part of the district governor’s office has been damaged as a result of the attack and it has left casualties to security forces.

At the same time, Hashim Durrani, the provincial head of IEC in Kandahar said that eight staff member of the commission who were responsible for the voters registration process in the district have been killed in the attack.

Taliban claims their militants have overrun the district after attacking the district center including the police headquarter.

The insurgent group has intensified their attacks against Afghan forces as the U.S. and Taliban negotiators are holding talks in Qatar to end the ongoing war in Afghanistan.