76 Thousand Voters Registered in Four Days: IEC

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2018 6:04 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says 76,000 people have been registered to vote in upcoming parliamentary and district council elections since last four days.

IEC on Saturday began registering voters across the country as the commission seeks to ensure that long-delayed legislative elections in October are seen as credible and free of fraud.

According to IEC, since the beginning of the process, as many as 76 thousand people have been registered to vote in upcoming elections which are scheduled to be held on October 20 this year.

However, the number of registered voters seems less than what it should have been so far, particularly in Wardak, Nuristan and Faryab provinces that saw less than 200 registered voters.

In between, Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Bamyan provinces have been the witness of the most registered voters.

“Since the beginning of the voter registration process, the presence of people at the registration centers have been less, and in Kunduz province, even a female voter has not been registered,” MP Shukria Paikan.

“The government should prevent the influence of officials on the elections as it has committed to preserving the transparency of the process,” said MP Ahmadulllah Mohid.

The IEC, meanwhile reasons lack of people’s awareness behind the low number of registered voters and that hopeful of having an increase in presence of people at the registration centers.

“The participation of people is increasing day by day and the numbers are rising,” said an IEC commissioner Maliha Hassan.

Based on IEC’s estimation, the number of registered voters in all provinces as follows:

1-Kabul (9879), 2- Herat (1863), 3- Kandahar (1828), 4- Bamyan (1885), 5- Balkh (1005), 6- Helmand (981), 7- Nangarhar (953), 8- Parwan (857), 9- Takhar (806), 10- Jawzjan (725), 11- Khost (696), 12- Sar-e-Pul (605), 13- Farah (554), 14- Baghlan (514), 15- Daikundi (494), 16- Paktika (489), 17- Samangan (448), 18- Zabul (442), 19- Logar (403), 20- Laghman (399), 21- Nimruz (376), 22- Ghor (374), 23- Kunduz (362), 24- Badghis (340), 24- Paktia (265), 26- Kapisa (214), 27- Uruzgan (212), 28- Kunar (205), 29- Faryab (176), 30- Ghazni (153), 31- Badakhshan (147), 32- Panjshir (115), 33- Noristan (67), 34- Wardak (57).