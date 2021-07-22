Latest News
7-year-old takes global stage with TED talk on how Peek-A-Boo can change the world
A ground-breaking TED Talk by a 7-year-old girl is set to change the way parents and caregivers around the world view early childhood brain development and how adults interact with the globe’s newest citizens.
Molly Wright, a Grade 2 student from Queensland, Australia, today became one of the youngest TED speakers in history after delivering the important message to parents and caregivers the world over.
Overseen by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Michael Gracey (Director of The Greatest Showman and Producer of Rocketman), Molly’s TED Talk demonstrates the simple yet life-changing things we can all do to help children thrive.
Molly’s TED Talk was brought to life by Minderoo Foundation, one of Australasia’s largest philanthropic organisations, and aligns with Minderoo’s Thrive by Five initiative.
In the lead up to today’s global launch, Molly’s TED Talk has been shown to new parents in maternity wards in Australia (through Ramsay Health Care) and Afghanistan (via Bayat Foundation) as part of a pilot – with further plans to roll it out in hospitals around the world.
Leading philanthropist and Minderoo Foundation Co-chair Nicola Forrest AO said it was Thrive by Five’s mission to ensure every child, no matter where they grow up or who their parents are, has an equal chance to reach their full potential.
“We believe every child can, and should, thrive by the age of five,” Mrs Forrest said. “Science tells us that the volume of a child’s brain has reached 90 per cent by the age of five so we want to help set parents up for success and increase awareness of the importance of having positive interactions with children – early and often.
“Molly beautifully delivers this universal truth – that the early years are the most critical period for shaping a child’s life now, and in their future.”
Head of TED Chris Anderson said Molly’s message would resonate around the globe.
“I absolutely love this talk,” Mr Anderson said. “Ideas can come from anywhere. To hear a powerful idea like this spoken so eloquently by a child … Wow! This deserves a huge audience.”
During the pilot a survey of parents, nurses, maternal health experts, GPs and practitioners revealed positive feedback, including Professor Desiree Silva, Head of Paediatrics, Joondalup Health Campus (Perth, Australia); Ms Mariam Bayat, Director, The Bayat Foundation; and Mr Justin Graham, Group CEO, M&C Saatchi AUNZ
“Molly’s TED Talk draws on the five top tips of connect, play, talk, healthy home and community, focusing on the simple and fun things we can do in a child’s first five years that will have a profound impact on their brain development and wellbeing,” Mrs Forrest said.
“Not only is this important information to share amongst parents and carers, but policymakers and world leaders.”
Professor Desiree Silva, Head of Paediatrics, Joondalup Health Campus (Perth, Australia) meanwhile said: “The opportunity for us to share the film with patients in our Joondalup and Glengarry maternity wards and early parenting centre has been a real joy.
“The message to connect and play, early and often with children from birth to age five is vital in their development and overall wellbeing.
“New parents at our hospitals found the video educational, entertaining and inspiring.
“Molly’s TED Talk has the potential to improve the health outcomes for children on a global scale.”
Ms Mariam Bayat, Director, The Bayat Foundation also stated: “Maternal and early childhood health has been a priority for the Bayat Foundation since our inception, and the opportunity to work in partnership with the Minderoo Foundation to launch the Thrive By Five TED talk highlighting the importance of early childhood education in Afghanistan is a unique privilege for us and serves a compelling need in our country.
Sharing Molly’s TED Talk and the important lessons about positive engagement between parents and children in the critical early years of life will inspire Afghan mothers, fathers, and families to further instil critical thinking, emotional intelligence, inclusive communication, and collaborative problem-solving skills with their young children.”
“We believe that this presentation will help give rise to thousands of Afghan ‘Mollys’ in the years ahead — talented, confident, compassionate, positive, and emotionally secure Afghan children who will grow into the nation’s future doctors, educators, lawyers, and leaders, a tremendous resource for Afghanistan and a lasting tribute to the impact that passionate philanthropic organisations – Afghan and Australian – can achieve in the near and medium-term despite the daily challenges in our nation today.”
Mr Justin Graham, Group CEO, M&C Saatchi AUNZ, another partner, said: “The M&C Saatchi Group is incredibly proud to be a part of this initiative with Minderoo, Australia’s largest philanthropic agency, and the talented team at Finch Sydney.
Molly’s TED Talk will be launched via social media, in hospitals around the world, and will be supported by a global launch strategy to connect the content to the right people at the right moments.
“Minderoo is an organisation that is creating change on a global level, and we are delighted that we are able to partner with them to realise their ambitions through creative thinking.”
US calls for permanent, comprehensive ceasefire
The US embassy in Kabul has urged the Taliban and all parties to the conflict to call a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan.
“We call on the Taliban and all parties to immediately end the violence, agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” tweeted the embassy.
The US called on Taliban to engage “fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way to an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists.”
This comes after a group of 15 diplomatic missions, including the EU, and the office of NATO’s civilian representative condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan and called for an urgent end to the Taliban’s ongoing military offensive.
The group of 15 countries, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, and US said in a statement the ongoing violence thwarts efforts to arrive at a negotiated solution to the conflict and harms and displaces the civilian population.
“We condemn the continued targeted killings taking place throughout Afghanistan, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and threats, declarations, and other actions against the gains Afghans have made over the last twenty years,” the statement issued last week read.
MoFA objects to ongoing comments by Pakistani minister over kidnapping
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised concerns about the continued remarks by the Pakistani Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.
According to a statement issued by MoFA, it has once again expressed its deep concern “over the continuation of the unprofessional remarks of the Minister of Interior of Pakistan in connection with the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Islamabad”.
“While the investigation process has not yet been completed and the perpetrators have not been arrested, the continuation of unilateral statements and unprofessional prejudices will call into question the transparency of the investigation and increase distrust,” the statement read.
According to MoFA, mental and physical torture of the ambassador’s daughter has been recorded in a hospital report. Based on this report, MoFA said “we expect unprofessional prejudices to be avoided before the investigation is completed, and instead all efforts will be made to obtain evidence and complete the investigation process, as well as to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators”.
MoFA also stated it is committed to fully cooperating in the investigation and hopes that the reasons for the incident and the results of the investigation, based on the findings of the delegations of the two countries, will be completed and announced soon.
The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Silsila Alikhil was briefly kidnapped and injured by unknown assailants on Friday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.
At the time, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said she was “severely tortured” and later said senior diplomats including the ambassador had been recalled.
Pakistani officials said Silsila Alikhil, who is in her 20s, was assaulted by assailants who got into a car she was travelling in and beat her up.
After her release she was treated in hospital.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister said on Sunday however that according to the investigation, there was no case of abduction and claimed the Afghans and Indians are trying to “twist the facts”. He said the kidnapping was an “international conspiracy”.
Again on Tuesday, Ahmed accused Afghanistan and India of “distorting” the facts related to the kidnapping, Dawn News reported. Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the minister said the incident was not a kidnapping and is part of a series of attempts to defame and destabilise Pakistan.
Ghani claims Taliban has ‘deep ties’ with various terrorist organizations
President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday the Taliban still has “deep ties to al-Qaeda, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba” and wants Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists.
Addressing commandos at the Special Operations Corps base on Wednesday, during his Eid al-Adha visit, Ghani said while the Taliban still had strong ties to the terrorist groups, the Afghan government and people would never allow their country to become a safe haven for terrorists.
According to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), Ghani said the country’s “enemies” were conspiring against Afghanistan because it has water and is situated in a strategic position. He also said the “enemies” are taking revenge on Afghanistan by waging war.
Ghani also stated that government and the people have the will to establish a just and lasting peace, but that “the enemy must know that we will never give up. You have the ability to prove your worth to the world and any other force,” he told commandos.
Commander of the Special Operations Command Corps, General Hibatullah Alizi, told Ghani the country’s security and defense forces, especially the Special Operations Corps, “are ready to defend the system, the republic, the national honor and the supreme interests of the country.”
