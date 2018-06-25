7 Taliban Fighters Killed, Wounded in Faryab Air Strike

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2018 12:00 pm)

Two strongholds of the Taliban group have been targeted by Afghan security forces’ airstrike in Ashurzai village of Ghormach district in Faryab Province, officials of the 209th Shahin Corps said.

The officials stated at least 4 Taliban insurgents were killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of the attack.

According to the officials, the militants’ stronghold and ammunition depot were completely destroyed and no civilian casualties sustained.

This comes as the Afghan government is in a temporary ceasefire with the Taliban group.