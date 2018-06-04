7 Killed, 9 Injured After Suicide Bomber Targets Peace Gathering in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 04, 2018 3:00 pm)

At least seven people were killed and nine others wounded after a suicide attacker detonated himself near a gathering of religious scholars in PD5 of Kabul City, officials confirmed.

According to reports, two policemen were among those wounded in the attack.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 am local time near the entrance of Loya Jirga campus where a large gathering of religious scholars was underway.

The religious scholars at the gathering issued a fatwa against suicide bombings and demanded the Taliban militant group to join peace talks.

Immediately no group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid the Taliban militant group spokesman, in an online statement, denied their involvement in today’s incident.

Following the suicide bombing, another explosion occurred in the same police district, injuring at least three people.

Security officials said the second blast has occurred as a result of a sticky bomb placed in a police vehicle.