7 Civilians Rescued From Taliban Prison in Farah

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2019)

Afghan forces stormed a Taliban prison in western Farah province and rescued at least seven people, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted in the Purchaman district of the province.

The Ministry added that all the rescued individuals were civilians.

On Thursday night, Afghan Special Forces carry out a raid on a Taliban prison in southern Helmand province as well and rescued at least 13 people who were kept as hostages.

Kidnapping and hostage taking has become a common occurrence in Afghanistan. Three days ago the Taliban militants abducted 43 residents of Khwaja Omri district in central Ghazni province but all the 43 people were released after the mediation by tribal elders of the province.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment regarding the incident.