68 MOF officials banned from leaving Afghanistan
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan has banned 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance from leaving the country.
While the judiciary is the only authority to issue an exit ban, officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country, according to a letter from the National Directorate of Security.
In an unprecedented move, 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country.
The names of the Financial, Administrative and Customs Revenue Department’s deputies, the secretariat head of the ministry, some general managers and heads of customs, and a number of senior employees of the Ministry of Finance are included in the list; the ban has listed more of key figures in customs and revenue-generating sectors.
“Exit ban of a large number of employees of the Ministry of Finance, especially the customs sector, seems dramatic. It shows the government’s failure in bringing reforms in this part,” said Seyed Ekram Afzali, head of Afghanistan’s Integrity Watch.
It is said that these officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country in connection with corruption. But nothing has been said about the charges against them.
The Ministry of Finance, whose main body is banned from leaving the country, is unaware of the ban.
“When there is a violation, it should be handed over to the judiciary, and it is not enough to just ban it,” said Sayed Azim Kabarzani, deputy chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Lower House.
The letter, which has been made public, is from the National Directorate of Security. It states that officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country.
However, the judiciary is the only authority that can ban people from leaving the country.
“No other institution, including the presidential office, security agencies, and intelligence agencies, has the authority to ban nationals,” said Wahid Farzaei, a member of the Union of Lawyers.
The law stipulates that an exit ban will be imposed after the indictment is filed with the Attorney General’s Office, but the prosecutor’s office says no charges have been filed against those who have been banned from leaving the country.
Abdul Qadir Jailani, the former head of public relations at the Ministry of Finance, said: “These actions of the government are more of propaganda. There still are extortion, corruption, and embezzlement in most departments.”
A letter banning the departure of some officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance was sent to Hamid Karzai Airport five days ago. In the long run, neither the reason for this decision nor the prosecutor’s office has been notified of it.
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
Doctors confirm that dexamethasone, an inexpensive and affordable medicine, can reduce the death risk in critical Covid-19, but it cannot eradicate the Coronavirus.
British researchers have found that small doses of dexamethasone can save patients in critical condition who cannot breathe without aid oxygen.
Dexamethasone can settle the inflammation, increase the level of vitamin A that helps treat Coronavirus and increase blood flow to the capillaries of lungs.
But the overdose or unnecessary use of the drug has side effects too.
“It will enhance diabetes, aggravate osteoporosis, weaken the patient, and damage the immune system,” said Mohammad Nabil Faqiryar, head of the general ward at Herat District Hospital.
Doctors say that no one should use dexamethasone without a doctor’s prescription, and on the other hand, the use of this drug is not necessarily used for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or patients who are self-medicating at home.
“It can only bring the immune system in control there is in a critical state. It is highly recommended for those in dire conditions,” said Assadullah Zharfbin, a doctor.
Doctors underline that dexamethasone reduces Coronavirus death rate from 0.5 percent to 0.3 percent, but cannot eradicate the virus in any way.
On the other hand, after the Ministry of Health authorized the treatment of patients with Covid-19 in private hospitals, citizens are now complaining about the high cost of treatment in these hospitals.
Families of patients with the Coronavirus have also blamed the Ministry of Public Health for being poorly planned in managing the Coronavirus, saying the lack of health services and oxygen has led to huge costs to save their patients’ lives.
But the Ministry of Health says it is doing everything in its power to treat patients with Covid-19 and gain the citizens’ trust.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 564 new cases of the Coronavirus have been registered by the Ministry of Health.
The total number of Covid-19 patients in Afghanistan is now 26,874, with 504 deaths and 6,158 recoveries.
Astronauts: To ride Falcon 9 rocket was 'totally different' experience
Astronauts who rode the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into space say it was a “pure flying machine” compared to the space shuttle, Fox6 reported.
It is worth-mentioning that Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken piloted the first manned flight of the Falcon 9 on May 30.
These astronauts had previously been on two space shuttle missions, and they spoke of their surprise at how comparatively smooth the SpaceX launch was.
Hurley has told Spaceflight Now, “What I thought was really neat was how sensitive we were to the throttling of the Merlin engines. That was really neat.”
He added: “We didn’t even need to look at the speed. You could tell just by how the rocket felt, so it’s a very pure flying machine.”
According to him, the shuttle had solid rocket boosters that burned very rough for the first two-and-a-half minutes. But the first stage with Falcon 9 was the nine Merlin engines, he said, “It was a much smoother ride, obviously, because it was a liquid engine ascent.”
The second stage felt a bit rougher, after the smooth launch, said the astronauts.
Behnken said, “The biggest difference is just the dynamics that are involved, the vibration, the experiences that we felt actually riding a real rocket.”
According to the report, NASA is working with Boeing on its manned Starliner capsule, which is expected to launch early next year.
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Jawzjan
Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attacks in the Aqcha district of Jawzjan province, the Defense Ministry said.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the MoD said that the militants stormed an army outpost in Bala Hesar and Shahid Jabbar military base in the district on Tuesday night and faced “resistance” by the Afghan forces.
At least six soldiers were killed and three others wounded in Bala Hesar and another was killed in clashes after the militants attacked the Shahid Jabbar base, the statement said.
According to the statement, the insurgents retreated with heavy casualties.
The Taliban spokesman, however, in a statement claimed that it has overrun both the outpost and the base, killing and wounding at least 49 Afghan soldiers.
It comes as the group attacked an Afghan army outpost in Taluka area of Kunduz city on Tuesday, as a result, five soldiers were killed and 7 others wounded, a source said.
