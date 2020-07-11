68 civilians killed, wounded in past week: ONSC

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2020)

Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) released a statement about the civilian casualties saying that the Taliban, over the past week, killed 23 civilians and Injured 45 others in Afghanistan.

According to ONSC, the Taliban conducted 284 attacks in 16 provinces of Afghanistan in the past week resulting in heavy casualties on civilians.

Javid Faisal, Spokesman of ONSC said, “Taliban continue to take the lives of civilians in Afghanistan. This past week, they killed 23, including women and children, and wounded 45 others in 16 provinces. This violent phase of attacks on civilian can only deteriorate the already shaken trust on the will of the Taliban.”

This comes as the Taliban hasn’t commented on the ONSC’s statement yet.

According to sources, Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Paktia, Takhar, Baghlan, and Herat witnessed most of the casualties.

In Kabul alone, more than ten magnetic bombs exploded in the past two weeks.

Citizens of Kabul urge the government and the Taliban not to harm civilians during conflicts.

Military experts believe that unorganized battles between the government and the Taliban are the main cause of civilian casualties, as neither of them has a certain strategy to preserve the lives of civilians.

The Afghanistan Independent Commission of Human Rights calls the number of civilian casualties in the last month ‘shocking’.

Zabihullah Farhang, head of the AIHRC press said, “The war laterals in Afghanistan question their responsibility for the situation in which civilians are harmed. We call on the laterals to respect international civil rights.”

The Taliban and the government are still trying to show goodwill and start Intra-Afghan Talks by releasing prisoners, but the conflict has not diminished.