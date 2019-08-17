64 Taliban Militants Killed in Ghazni, Balkh and Logar Operations

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2019)

At least 64 Taliban insurgents were killed in several clashes with Afghan forces in Ghazni, Balkh, and Logar provinces of the country.

The Provincial media office of Ghazni said in a statement on Saturday that the Afghan army conducted a clearance operation in Siyahgag area in Qarabagh district of the province on Friday.

As a result, at least 12 militants were killed and six others wounded, the statement said.

Meanwhile, six insurgents were killed and four others injured in an airstrike by foreign forces in Ada village of Deh Yak district on Friday night, the statement added.

In a separate incident, a vehicle hit a roadside mine Kotal-e Rawza area of central Ghazni city on Friday, in which one civilian was injured and yet no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

In Balkh, at least 35 Taliban fighters were killed and seven others wounded in the ground and air operations in Daulatabad and Sholgar districts of the province in the last 24 hours, the 209th Shaheen Corps said in a statement.

According to the statement, a large weapon cache of the militants was also destroyed during the raids.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces launched a clearance operation in Charkh district of Logar on Friday night, Defense Ministry said in a statement.

A least eleven militants were killed and two-weapon caches of the Taliban were also destroyed in the operation, the statement added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.