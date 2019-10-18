62 Killed In Nangarhar Mosque Bombing

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2019)

At least 62 people were killed and 36 others were wounded in an explosion inside a mosque in Nangarhar province on Friday, local officials confirmed.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident took place in the Haska Mina district of the province.

Khogyani added that the explosives were placed inside the mosque and exploded when worshipers were at the Friday prayers, causing the roof of mosque to collapse on them.

He said the wounded individuals were transferred to the local hospitals.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban militant group in a statement condemned the attack, accusing Afghan government or Daesh fighters of carrying it out.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in the east part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.