62 Afghan forces rescued from Taliban Prison – Badghis

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2020)

At least 62 Afghan forces were freed from a Taliban prison in an operation by Afghan special forces in Badghis province, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted in the Bala Murghab district of the province.

The rescued forces include 55 army soldiers, four commando soldiers, two border police, and one policeman, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, five Taliban militants were detained and many more insurgents were killed or wounded during the raids.

Asadullah Khalid, the acting Defense Minister counts the operation as a great achievement for the Afghan forces, insisting that the national security and defensive forces will work harder to bring security in Afghanistan.

The released soldiers also underlined that they will “continue their fight against the insurgents to defend the land and the people.”

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard.