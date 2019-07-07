60% of Inmates Being Addicted to Drugs in Pule-Charkhi Jail: Health Minister

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2019)

Sixty percent of the prisoners are addicted to narcotic drugs in the Pul-e-Charkhi prison of Kabul, the Afghan Minister of Public Health said on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 20-beds drug treatment center at the Pul-e-Charkhi prison, Dr. Firuzuddin Firuz, the Minister of Public Health said that 20 percent of inmates are addicted to drugs in all prisons across the country.

According to Mr. Firuz, the family members of the inmates especially women are transferring the drugs into the prisons.

The addicted inmates interviewed by Ariana News said that they are buying the drugs from inside of the prison at high prices.

“We are buying each with 250 Afghanis. You can find any kind of drugs inside the prison,” said an addicted prisoner.

Meanwhile, Abdul Haleem Kohistani, the Head of Pul-e-Charkhi Prison accepts the drug smuggling inside the prison.

“During the last year, we have arrested more than 10 people in connection to the drug trafficking and we have referred them to the justice,” Mr. Kohistani said.