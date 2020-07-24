COVID-19
60 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan
Afghanistan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the past recent days, as the country has recorded 60 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said in its Coronavirus daily updates that the cases were registered in Kabul 7, Herat 18, Kandahar 1, Bamyan 11, Nangarhar 1, Badghis 6, Kunduz 4, Badakhshan 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 1, Kunar 5, Panjsher 2, and Kapisa 2.
It brings the total infections to 35,988 in the country.
The ministry, however, warned of the second wave of the virus in Afghanistan, asking people to follow the ministry’s directions to prevent contracting the COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the updates show 14 Coronavirus patients have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.
The deaths cases were reported in Kabul (13), and Helmand (1), bringing the total fatalities to 1225 in the country.
According to the updates, 52 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 24,573 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 15715850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 637615 deaths and 9588853 recoveries.
It comes as the United States allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
“The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations,” said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
The U.S. government is coordinating with the Afghan government, international humanitarian partners, the donor community, the private sector, and the Afghan people to support a robust response to this pandemic. This funding builds on resources previously announced by Secretary of State Pompeo for COVID-19 response in Afghanistan, through the following efforts:
- $36.7 million in COVID-19 assistance includes:
- more than $19.1 million for health and international disaster assistance to support the detection and treatment of COVID-19, as well as protection and health support, for internally displaced persons;
- nearly $3.1 million in migrant and refugee assistance for Afghan returnees;
- $500,000 to procure COVID-19 prevention and control supplies for correctional facilities; and
- $14 million in existing economic support funds to support the Afghan government’s nationwide response to COVID-19.
- $90 million in existing support through the World Bank for continued health and education services during the pandemic; to enable citizen-led Community Development Councils to meet sanitation and infrastructure needs; and to support the health sector in maintaining emergency services and strengthening disease surveillance, testing, and treatment.
This assistance continues America’s enduring partnership with Afghanistan and its people. The United States has provided decades of life-saving U.S. government investments in Afghanistan’s health sector. USAID has made quality basic health care services accessible to millions across the country, especially for women and children; created the country’s Disease Early Warning System; and strengthened Afghanistan’s nationwide public health management information system. USAID also has supported water, sanitation, and hygiene programs to help keep millions of Afghans healthy and stave off disease during disasters.
With almost $19 billion spent on development programs since 2002, USAID provides the largest bilateral civilian assistance program to Afghanistan. USAID support has enabled the Ministry of Public Health to make critical strides in providing quality basic health care services to Afghans across the country, especially women and children. USAID also supports the collection of information on a weekly basis on 15 communicable diseases to provide accurate and timely data on the outbreak of disease and seasonal trends to fight outbreaks.
Global Coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.
In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
The top five countries with the most cases are the US, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.
But, the Reuters tally shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.
Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, according to the Reuters tally, based on official reports.
After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January, it took about 15 weeks to reach two million cases. By contrast, it took just eight days to climb above 15 million from 13 million reached on July 13.
Health experts stress that official data almost certainly underreports both infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited testing capacity.
The official number of coronavirus cases at 15,009,213 is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.
With the first wave of the virus still to peak in several countries and a resurgence of case numbers in others, some countries are reintroducing strict social distancing measures while others relax restrictions.
Stung by low approval ratings for his handling of the epidemic and downplaying the risks during the early stages, Trump made a significant shift in rhetoric on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to wear a face mask.
While the epidemic worsened in the United States, Trump’s focus ahead of a presidential election in November has been on reopening the economy, and governors in the hard-hit states of Texas, Florida, and Georgia continue to push back hard against calls for stricter restrictions.
In Brazil, more than 2.15 million people have tested positive including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 81,000 people have died.
While Bolsonaro has played down the outbreak, its scale has made Brazil a prime testing ground for potential vaccines.
India, the only other country with more than one million cases, reported almost 40,000 new cases on Wednesday.
Having been keen to reopen its economy, India is now facing the twin challenge of combating the pandemic and massive flooding in the country’s northeast.
Two ministers in South Africa’s cabinet were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, as Africa’s most-industrialized country counted a total of 372,628 confirmed cases and 5,173 deaths.
Other countries are reintroducing restrictions in response to fresh outbreaks.
In Spain, the number of people allowed on Barcelona’s beaches was limited after crowds flocked to the seaside over the weekend despite advice to stay home.
In Australia, residents of Melbourne, the country’s second-biggest city, were ordered to wear masks in public from Wednesday after the country reported a record 501 new cases.
Officials in Canada were closely watching a spike in cases as the economy reopens, attributing the rise in part to large numbers of young people gathering in bars.
China, meanwhile, announced that passengers on inbound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, as authorities seek to reduce the risk of imported cases amid increased international travel.
Negligence could hike up Covid-19 cases: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health says that the Coronavirus crisis yet to over in Afghanistan, noting that negligence could lead to an increase in the number of victims.
According to the Ministry of Health, although the number of registrations of Coronavirus patients has been declining recently, the negligence of the people in dealing with it and the non-observance of the health points of this ministry are worrying.
“The Coronavirus is not over. Although it has decreased, if we do not pay attention, we will not recover. We will face a new wave of the corona,” said Jawad Osmani, acting public health minister.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has purchased 500 artificial respiration devices from Germany and started the process of distributing them to all provinces.
Jawad Osmani added: “Today, these ventilators with their supplements are distributed in 9 provinces of the country. How to use them is simple and doctors have been trained.”
Afghanistan had 300 ventilators before producing these 500 ventilators, but there are concerns that doctors are unaware of these devices and that they are inactive in many provinces of the country.
