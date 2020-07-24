60 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2020)

Afghanistan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the past recent days, as the country has recorded 60 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health said in its Coronavirus daily updates that the cases were registered in Kabul 7, Herat 18, Kandahar 1, Bamyan 11, Nangarhar 1, Badghis 6, Kunduz 4, Badakhshan 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 1, Kunar 5, Panjsher 2, and Kapisa 2.

It brings the total infections to 35,988 in the country.

The ministry, however, warned of the second wave of the virus in Afghanistan, asking people to follow the ministry’s directions to prevent contracting the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the updates show 14 Coronavirus patients have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

The deaths cases were reported in Kabul (13), and Helmand (1), bringing the total fatalities to 1225 in the country.

According to the updates, 52 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

So far, 24,573 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 15715850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 637615 deaths and 9588853 recoveries.

It comes as the United States allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.

“The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations,” said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.