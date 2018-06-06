6 Soldiers, 5 Militants Killed in Two Separate Incidents in West of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 06, 2018 3:01 pm)

At least six soldiers and five Taliban militants were killed in two separate incidents in west of Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.

The first incident took place in Qades district of Badghis province on Tuesday night after dozens of Taliban fighters attacked an area in the district.

Provincial Council Chief Abdul Aziz Baig told Ariana News that as a result six soldiers were killed and seven others wounded.

He said the Afghan forces have inflicted an unknown number of casualties to the Taliban fighters as well.

In addition, the local official claimed that there were advance reports about Taliban’s possible attack over the area, but no precaution was taken.

Taliban has taken two Humvees, some weapons, and ammunition before leaving the area.

Local security officials have not made a comment about the incident yet.

The second incident occurred in Oba district of Herat province after militants have tried to storm security checkpoints in the district.

Jailani Farhad a spokesman for Herat governor said five militants including a senior Taliban commander were killed and three others wounded when Afghan forces quickly responded to the attack.

No governmental forces were harmed during the second incident.