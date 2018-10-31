6 Killed, 8 Injured in Suicide Bombing at Gate of Pul-i-Charkhi Prison

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2018)

At least six people were killed and eight others injured in a suicide bombing at the gate of Pul-i-Charkhi prison on Wednesday morning, police said.

The attack took place in front of the main gate of Pul-e-Charkhi prison at around 7:30 am.

According to police, six people were killed, including three policemen, and eight others injured. Prisoner’s visitors were also among the victims.

Officials said the bomber was identified by police before he could reach to his target.

“If the attacker succeeded to pass the gate, the number of casualties would have been higher,” said Ebadullah Karimi, a spokesman for the Pul-i-Charkhi prison.

“A powerful explosion rocked the buildings and there was a lot of civilians,” an eyewitness told Ariana News.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.