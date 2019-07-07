6 Killed, 177 Injured as Car Bomb Hits NDS Office in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2019)

A suicide car bomber targeted a provincial office of the intelligence directorate (NDS) in PD3 of central Ghazni province, local officials confirmed.

The blast occurred at Shamir Sahib area of Ghazni city at around 8:30 am on Sunday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that at least two security personnel, four civilians were killed and 177 people were wounded in the incident.

According to him, 9 of the injured individuals were intelligence personnel and the rest were civilians including students and women.

The Taliban militant group in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that at least 10 NDS personnel have been killed in the incident.