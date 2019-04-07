57 Taliban Insurgents Killed, Wounded in Badghis Airstrikes

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2019)

At least 35 Taliban militants were killed and 22 others wounded in several airstrikes conducted by the Afghan and coalition forces in Bala Murghab district of Badghis province, the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

In a statement released on Sunday, MoD said that the Afghan and coalition forces carried out several airstrikes in Akazai and police HQ areas in Bala Murghab district of Badghis, following days of intense clashes between the militants and Afghan soldiers.

According to the statement, 35 motorbikes and a number of Taliban’s weapons were also destroyed during the air raids.

The Taliban militants have not made a comment about the incidents yet.

The insurgent group in a statement on Saturday claimed that the group’s fighters have captured the police headquarter of Bala Murghab district after two days of fierce fighting.

But later in the day, the Afghan army rejected the report saying, the air forces have bombed the Taliban strongholds in the province and the fighting is still continuing between the two sides over the control of the district.

Both the Afghan army and the Taliban spokesmen claim they have inflicted heavy causality to the other side.