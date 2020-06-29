5,620 drug traffickers arrested in a year – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2020)

More than 5,000 drug traffickers have been detained in Afghanistan over the past 12 months, the Interior Ministry said.

Mohammad Hashim Ortaq, the Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics of the Interior Ministry said that 89 public service employees were also among the drug traffickers who were introduced to the judiciary.

According to him, although the struggle to eradicate the drug phenomenon in the country is challenging, 5,620 drug traffickers have been arrested in the last year.

“Since 2019, 4,833 anti-narcotics operations have been launched, resulting in the arrest of 5,620 smugglers, 89 of whom are public service employees who have been arrested, and also nine of them were foreigners,” Ortaq said.

Meanwhile, the official emphasizes that more than 1,000 tons of narcotics have been recovered as a result of police operations and about 100 heroin factories have been destroyed.

“1,270 tons of narcotics have been seized and one hundred and five drug production laboratories have been destroyed and three-drug depots have been discovered,” Hashim Ortaq added.

However, Interior Ministry officials stress that the real fight against drug trafficking in Afghanistan requires real regional and global cooperation and efforts, otherwise, it will be difficult to curb this challenge in the country.