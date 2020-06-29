Latest News
5,620 drug traffickers arrested in a year – Afghanistan
More than 5,000 drug traffickers have been detained in Afghanistan over the past 12 months, the Interior Ministry said.
Mohammad Hashim Ortaq, the Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics of the Interior Ministry said that 89 public service employees were also among the drug traffickers who were introduced to the judiciary.
According to him, although the struggle to eradicate the drug phenomenon in the country is challenging, 5,620 drug traffickers have been arrested in the last year.
“Since 2019, 4,833 anti-narcotics operations have been launched, resulting in the arrest of 5,620 smugglers, 89 of whom are public service employees who have been arrested, and also nine of them were foreigners,” Ortaq said.
Meanwhile, the official emphasizes that more than 1,000 tons of narcotics have been recovered as a result of police operations and about 100 heroin factories have been destroyed.
“1,270 tons of narcotics have been seized and one hundred and five drug production laboratories have been destroyed and three-drug depots have been discovered,” Hashim Ortaq added.
However, Interior Ministry officials stress that the real fight against drug trafficking in Afghanistan requires real regional and global cooperation and efforts, otherwise, it will be difficult to curb this challenge in the country.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan exceed 31,000
The Ministry of Health says that 271 were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The coronavirus is now in its peak in Afghanistan, but the Ministry of Health has recently announced a declining number of people with the disease.
After examining 761 samples, the Ministry of Health announced that 271 people had the disease, which is a few percentage points lower than in previous weeks.
“The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 31,238,” said Akmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.
Although the Ministry of Health says that 5 to 6 hundred oxygen balloons are transported to hospitals every day for patients with respiratory problems, people are complaining about the lack of oxygen in the country’s hospitals.
According to the Ministry of Health, 12 patients have died in the past 24 hours and another 1,330 have recovered, bringing the total number of deaths to 733 and the number of recovered to 1,334.
Facebook, Twitter stocks drop 7%
Shares of Facebook and Twitter dived by seven percent in mid-day trading Friday after Unilever said it would pull its advertising from the social media companies for the rest of the year, CNN reported.
“Given our Responsibility Framework and the polarized atmosphere in the U.S., we have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S.,” Unilever Company said in a statement. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary.”
The household goods company’s decision was taken upon the concerns over hate speech and divisive content on the platforms, it said.
“Based on the current polarization and the election that we are having in the US, there needs to be much more enforcement in the area of hate speech,” Luis Di Como, Unilever’s executive vice president of global media, told Wall Street Journal in an interview.
Khalilzad embarks on Afghan peace mission
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has begun a new trip on Afghan peace, the US State Department said in a statement.
According to the statement, Khalilzad has departed Washington on June 28 for travel to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
“At all three locations, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases,” the statement noted.
Khalilzad is accompanied by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler and his team.
“Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive,“ the statement emphasized.
The Department further said that the delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.
“Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video,” read the statement.
It comes as the US is working to finalizing a decision to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming fall. It would reduce the number of its forces from 8,600 to 4,500 and that would be the lowest number since 2001 when the US forces entered Afghanistan.
