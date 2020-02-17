56 Taliban fighters surrender,  Herat, Ghor – MoD

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2020)

The Ministry of Defense, Monday, said in a statement that 56 Taliban fighters including three of their group leaders surrendered to the security forces.

The statement said, “Following the Taliban’s surrender, this time 56 Taliban fighters with three of their group leaders, Haji Mullah Naseer, Mullah Rabbani, and Mullah Hussain surrendered to the Afghan security and defensive forces in the villages of Kamanj and Ostoura of Shahrak district of Ghor and Chast-e Sharif of Herat.”

The statement adds, “These Taliban fighters put their guns down and surrendered because of the extreme military pressure of the security forces.”

According to the statement, so far a total number of 638 Taliban fighters have surrendered to the Afghan forces in Shahrak district of Ghor and Chast-e Sharif district of Herat.