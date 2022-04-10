550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge stolen by thieves in India

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2022)

A massive bridge in Bihar Rohtas district in India has been stolen by a gang of thieves posing as local state irrigation department officials.

India Times reported Sunday that the 550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge was stolen over three days, in broad daylight.

According to the report, the gang used gas cutters and heavy machinery to move their “heavy load”.

The bridge was built in 1972 over the Arrah canal but had apparently been declared unfit for use and villagers in the area used an adjoining concrete bridge to cross the canal.

Local police told India Times they are trying to identify the culprits and have alerted scrap metal dealers to be on the lookout for the missing iron.