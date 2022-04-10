World
550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge stolen by thieves in India
A massive bridge in Bihar Rohtas district in India has been stolen by a gang of thieves posing as local state irrigation department officials.
India Times reported Sunday that the 550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge was stolen over three days, in broad daylight.
According to the report, the gang used gas cutters and heavy machinery to move their “heavy load”.
The bridge was built in 1972 over the Arrah canal but had apparently been declared unfit for use and villagers in the area used an adjoining concrete bridge to cross the canal.
Local police told India Times they are trying to identify the culprits and have alerted scrap metal dealers to be on the lookout for the missing iron.
World
California woman wins $10m after accidentally buying wrong lottery ticket
A woman accidentally bought the wrong lottery ticket while purchasing the ticket from an automatic machine – only to discover she had hit the jackpot and scooped a whopping $10m prize.
California TV station KABC reported that LaQuedra Edwards was at a Vons supermarket in the city of Tarzana when she put $40 into a vending machine.
She described how “some rude person” bumped into her as she was selecting her options and she ended up mistakenly purchasing a $30 ticket.
“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards said in a statement released by the California Lottery.
She then returned to her car, scratched off the ticket and discovered she had won a gigantic sum of money. “I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket] and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said.
According to the statement, Edwards plans on buying a house and setting up a charity organization.
World
Britain’s PM pledges more sanctions and arms during surprise visit to Kyiv
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, pledged tighter sanctions on Russia and offered President Volodymyr Zelensky more defensive arms during a surprise visit to the country’s capital Kyiv on Saturday.
At a meeting shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital, the two leaders cemented the close ties they have nurtured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Reuters reported.
The move caps weeks of lobbying by Johnson to meet Zelensky.
“We have to exert even more pressure on the Russian Federation, to exert pressure through supporting Ukraine. In defending itself, we have to exert pressure in the form of sanctions, and I’m grateful to the United Kingdom that continues and intensifies the sanctions and also provides a significant support of Ukraine by reinforcing our defence capacities. The other democratic Western countries should follow the example of the United Kingdom,” Zelensky said.
Johnson replied: “Together with our partners, we are going to ratchet up the economic pressure and we will continue to intensify, week by week, the sanctions on Russia.”
He added that the measures would include moving away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons, Reuters reported.
World
Pakistan PM Khan ousted in vote of no-confidence
Pakistan’s lower house of parliament on Sunday (April 9) voted in favour of removing Prime Minister Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the opposition and Khan’s ruling party that started on Saturday morning (April 8).
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, the house speaker said, making it a majority vote. There were just a few legislators of Khan’s ruling party present for the process.
The vote means Khan will no longer hold office and the country’s lower house will now elect a new prime minister and government.
The 69-year-old, who steered Pakistan to cricket World Cup victory in 1992, came to power in 2018 after rallying the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected on the world stage.
But the firebrand nationalist’s fame and charisma may not be enough to keep him in power. He could not deliver on all of his lofty promises and failed to avert an economic decline partly sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opposition has said it wants early elections, but only after delivering a political defeat to Khan and passing legislation it says is required to ensure the next polls are free and fair. Pakistan’s election commission said on Thursday the earliest it could hold the ballot was October.
