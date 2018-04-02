55 Rebel Forces Killed in 14 Provinces, Says MoD

(Last Updated On: April 02, 2018 12:01 pm)

55 rebel forces have been killed and 27 others wounded as the result of joint military operations conducted by Afghan forces over past 24 hours in 14 provinces, according to the statement issued by Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The statement further noted that 19 others including 12 suspected terrorists were arrested during these operations in the country.

“The operations were launched in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Khost, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Urozgan, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Nim-e-Roz, and Helmand provinces,” the statement reads.

According to MoD, Afghan forces launched 14 planned clearance operations and 67 special operations in 12 provinces across the country.

It also stated that Afghan Air Forces conducted 122 flight in support of Afghan National Army and carried out 10 air raids on the militants’ hide outs.