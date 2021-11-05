55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2021)

Germany has pledged an additional 600 million euro to increase humanitarian assistance and provide funding for international organizations which support Afghans in need.

German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this aid will directly benefit people via partner organizations such as the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

This comes as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was critical even before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power, and the situation is continuing to deteriorate, the statement said.

According to the statement, more than half of the Afghan population, 22.8 million people, are at risk of starvation. Some 5.5 million Afghans are internally displaced, while almost as many have fled to neighboring countries or the region at large.

“The already weak economy has slumped further since the Taliban (IEA) took over power. Many people who used to be able to provide for themselves without any problems have lost their work, resulting in them and their families becoming dependent on assistance. At the same time, a severe drought is decimating the harvest yields,” the statement noted.

The statement noted that the German Government is providing this assistance mainly based on the needs calculated by the United Nations and the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement.

“The relief organizations can use this money to provide quick and efficient assistance for millions of people in need throughout the country.”

“Our partners ensure that the assistance is only used for humanitarian purposes and does not fall into the hands of the Taliban (IEA),” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Germany will also assist vulnerable Afghans in neighboring countries such as Iran and Pakistan.

“The World Food Programme (WFP), for instance, is helping people who had to leave their villages due to the hostilities or the ongoing severe drought and who have lost their livelihood as a result.”

“The WFP is making available food and heating fuel to these people or providing cash so that families can buy their own supplies. This also benefits the local economy, as people can once more buy basic necessities in the markets,” the statement added.

The UNHCR, with Germany’s help, has set up accommodation, sanitary facilities, and medical stations. Here the refugees, including many children, find shelter and receive medical care as well as essential supplies, the statement concluded.

