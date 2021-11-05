Latest News
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Dozens of ISIS-K fighters have been surrendered to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said on Friday.
According to the officials, as many as 55 Deash (IS) members, who were operating in Kot, Spin Ghar, and Achin districts of the province, have been surrendered through the mediation of tribal elders.
Mohammad Bashir, Head of Provincial Intelligence Directorate, stated: “as many as 55 members of Daesh operating for Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi (ISIS slain leader) have given up fighting… and surrendered to the Islamic Emirate.”
“I was a Daesh soldier, I regret what I was doing and I don’t want to do it anymore as Islamic system [has been set up],” said Niaz Gull, a surrendered Daesh member.
The development comes days after the ISIS-K fighters attacked the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul city.
According to the reports, at least 25 people, including women and IEA members, were killed and more than 50 wounded.
Germany pledges 600 million euro in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Germany has pledged an additional 600 million euro to increase humanitarian assistance and provide funding for international organizations which support Afghans in need.
German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this aid will directly benefit people via partner organizations such as the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
This comes as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was critical even before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power, and the situation is continuing to deteriorate, the statement said.
According to the statement, more than half of the Afghan population, 22.8 million people, are at risk of starvation. Some 5.5 million Afghans are internally displaced, while almost as many have fled to neighboring countries or the region at large.
“The already weak economy has slumped further since the Taliban (IEA) took over power. Many people who used to be able to provide for themselves without any problems have lost their work, resulting in them and their families becoming dependent on assistance. At the same time, a severe drought is decimating the harvest yields,” the statement noted.
The statement noted that the German Government is providing this assistance mainly based on the needs calculated by the United Nations and the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement.
“The relief organizations can use this money to provide quick and efficient assistance for millions of people in need throughout the country.”
“Our partners ensure that the assistance is only used for humanitarian purposes and does not fall into the hands of the Taliban (IEA),” read the statement.
Meanwhile, Germany will also assist vulnerable Afghans in neighboring countries such as Iran and Pakistan.
“The World Food Programme (WFP), for instance, is helping people who had to leave their villages due to the hostilities or the ongoing severe drought and who have lost their livelihood as a result.”
“The WFP is making available food and heating fuel to these people or providing cash so that families can buy their own supplies. This also benefits the local economy, as people can once more buy basic necessities in the markets,” the statement added.
The UNHCR, with Germany’s help, has set up accommodation, sanitary facilities, and medical stations. Here the refugees, including many children, find shelter and receive medical care as well as essential supplies, the statement concluded.
Tajikistan ready to offer its logistics help for aid to Afghanistan: Tajik leader
Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon said on Tuesday that his country is ready to offer its extensive logistics capabilities for provision of aid to Afghanistan.
Addressing a group of newly appointed ambassadors in Dushanbe, Rahmon said: “The territory of Afghanistan still remains a source of proliferation of modern threats and challenges, and our country, which has a long border with Afghanistan, is located in the frontline of addressing them.”
The meeting reportedly took place within the framework of a ceremony for ten new ambassadors who presented their credentials to the Tajik leader.
Among them were Viktor Denisenko of Belarus; Alimirzamin Gavvam oglu Askarov of Azerbaijan; Emre Zeki Karagul of Turkey; Timothy Aidan Marshall Jones of the United Kingdom; David Grichting of Switzerland; Vaclav Elik of the Czech Republic; Radoslaw Gruk of Poland; Toomas Tirs of Estonia; and Zahangir Alam of Bangladesh.
Ex-Nato head says Putin wanted to join alliance early on in his rule
Vladimir Putin wanted Russia to join NATO but did not want his country to have to go through the usual application process and stand in line “with a lot of countries that don’t matter”, the former NATO chief, George Robertson said this week.
Robertson, a former Labour defence secretary who led Nato between 1999 and 2004, said Putin made it clear at their first meeting that he wanted Russia to be part of western Europe, the UK’s Guardian reported.
“They wanted to be part of that secure, stable, prosperous west that Russia was out of at the time,” he said.
Robertson recalled an early meeting with Putin, who became Russian president in 2000. “Putin said: ‘When are you going to invite us to join NATO?’ And [Robertson] said: ‘Well, we don’t invite people to join NATO, they apply to join NATO.’ And he said: ‘Well, we’re not standing in line with a lot of countries that don’t matter’.”
Robertson’s comments underscore how Putin’s worldview has evolved during his 21 years of unbroken rule of Russia, the Guardian reported.
Robertson also recalled how he became the first and only NATO secretary general to invoke NATO’s collective defence clause, known as article five, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.
After the 9/11 attacks, many NATO allies joined the US in invading Afghanistan, with NATO taking over the mission command in 2003.
Robertson was however critical of the US’s chaotic withdrawal two months ago, but contended that the 20-year long mission of western military forces made a difference, despite the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
