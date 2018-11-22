54 Militants Lay Down Arms, Join Peace Process

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2018)

54 Taliban militants including four of their commanders have laid down arms and joined peace process in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

“These individuals were involved in terror activities. After they discovered the facts with the efforts of the Afghan intelligence agency, they joined peace process,” said Ataullah Khogyani, provincial governor spokesman.

According to Khogyani, the group has handed over around 54 light and heavy weapons as well.

These individuals were involved in anti-government activities in Bati-Kot, Achin, Rodat, Momand Dara and Khogyani districts, the official added.

“We joined with Taliban and carried out a lot of destructive actions,” said Nabi Toofan, a former Taliban commander,” We did bad for the will of Pakistan.”

“After Ulama issued a Fatwa, we surrendered to the Directorate of Security,” said Muhammad Islam, another commander of the group.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the report yet.