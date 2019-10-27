53 Militants Killed in Faryab Clashes

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2019)

At least 53 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in northern Faryab province.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said that the clashes broke out after militants attacked army outposts in Pashtonkot district of the province.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Khwaja Namosi area of the district.

The statement said that the Taliban fled the area after suffering heavy casualties, “Afghan Security and Defense Forces receiving air support have killed 53 Taliban insurgents, wounded a number of militants and the rest of Taliban fighters have fled the area.”

The militant dead bodies, weapons, and ammunition remained on the battlefield, the statement added.

The statement did not provide details on Afghan forces casualties.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard.

Faryab is among the insecure provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.