53 Journalists Killed in Afghanistan since 2015: NAI

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2018 6:15 pm)

Fifty-three journalists have been killed in Afghanistan since 2015, a media advocacy group, NAI said on Monday.

NAI chief Abdul Mujib Khilwatgar told reporters that they record death of 13 journalists on average each year in the National Unity Government and that overall 53 journalists have been killed in last four years in the country.

However, he stressed that during former President Hamid Karzai’s tenure (2001-2014), 42 journalists have been killed in the country.

The media advocacy group, meanwhile, urged the government to facilitate media outlets in using drone cameras for covering war events.

Some journalists expressed concerns regarding the government’s plan to issue live broadcasting law on TV stations.

“Freedom of speech is the right of all people, it can’t be possible to make law on live broadcasting of media outlets,” said a journalist Freshta Mahboba.

This comes as recently two journalists were killed and four others wounded in twin suicide bombings in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul City.