53 Captives Freed from Taliban’s Prison in Zabul

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2019)

At least 53 captives were freed from a Taliban prison in southern Zabul province during a joint operation by Afghan Security and National Defense Forces, Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted in Awalum villages of Dai Chopan district in Zabul province.

At least eight Taliban insurgents were also killed during the raid, the statement said.

The statement added that four of the rescued individuals were Commando Forces personnel and four others were police force members and the rest were civilians.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.