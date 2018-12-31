52 Militants Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2018)

Afghan officials say that at least 52 militants have been killed in two separate incidents in southern Helmand and eastern Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) said that at least 25 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with police forces in Helmand province.

According to the statement, the incident happened on Sunday night in Naqil Abad area of Nad Ali district.

The statement added that the dead bodies of the Taliban insurgents along with some weapons and ammunition have remained in the battlefield and no police force was harmed in the incident.

Meanwhile, local officials in the east of Afghanistan say that 27 Daesh militants along with the groups intelligence head were killed in Nangarhar province.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said on Monday that Afghan forces conducted an operation in Momand Dara area of Achi district through the air and the ground.

According to Khogyani, 27 Daesh militants were killed in the operation including four commanders of the insurgent group.

He added that four nests of the group were also destroyed during the operation.

Both Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups have not made a comment about the reports yet.