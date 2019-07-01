51 Students Injured in Taliban’s Kabul Attack: MoE

(Last Updated On: July 1, 2019)

More than 50 students injured in a suicide car bombing claimed by the Taliban on Monday, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

The attack happened this morning in PD16 of Kabul City targeting the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

According to the MoE, all of the students are belong to two private schools located near to the site of the incident.

The students injured after the windows of the schools were smashed as a result of the blast.

All of the students were in a stable health condition.

The blast shattered the windows of five nearby schools in PD16 and PD9 areas of the City, the statement added.

The Education Ministry calls on warring parties to respect the safety of students, teachers, schools, and staff members of the ministry.

This comes after an explosive-packed vehicle was detonated by Taliban militants early this morning in PD16 of the capital Kabul.

Following the attack, several assailants entered a building and engaged in clashes with security forces.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Afghan government and the U.S. embassy in Kabul condemned the attack.