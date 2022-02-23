Latest News
500 passports being issued daily in Kabul: Officials
Officials from the General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday that they are issuing at least 500 passports in Kabul a day.
“We have distributed passports to government employees, [medical] patients and athletes daily. The people who have filled in forms must not come every day,” said Alam Gul Haqqani, head of the Passport Directorate.
The passport office is only issuing passports to select applicants at the moment but once they are fully operational, other passport applications will be processed.
The officials added that staff at the department will be off every Thursday.
“People from other provinces come to Kabul. The Passport Directorate has not resumed operations completely,” said Haqqani.
Many passport applicants said that they have waited for up to six months for their passports.
“We have filled in the passport form, but we have not received our passports so far. It is our right to have a passport,” said Gul Begum, one applicant.
“We have forms, if we fill in another form the database will not accept it. Our problems should be solved,” said Hedayatullah, another applicant.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we have not received our passports in six months,” said Bismillah, another passport applicant.
EU, Central Asia call for inclusive government in Afghanistan through ‘legitimate’ political process
The European Union and Central Asia have called for the establishment of an “inclusive and representative” government in Afghanistan through a “credible and legitimate” political process.
The matter was highlighted in a joint statement issued Wednesday following a meeting of EU and Central Asia special envoys for Afghanistan in Uzbekistan capital, Tashkent.
The envoys stressed a continuous need to “ensure good governance and service delivery, promote and respect rule of law, universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, in particular of women and girls as well as children and persons belonging to ethnic groups and minorities,” according to the statement.
They called for the establishment of “an inclusive and representative government through a credible and legitimate political process in which meaningful participation by all ethnic and political stakeholders, including women and minorities is respected.”
The envoys also underlined the role of regional cooperation to support an inclusive political process in Afghanistan that is “vital for future social and economic development of the country.”
Welcoming the general licenses issued by the US to enable the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the envoys stressed the need to find solutions for addressing the “severe” liquidity crisis in the country.
The envoys also underlined the importance of preventing the Afghanistan from being used as a base for hosting, financing or exporting terrorism and violent extremism to other countries.
They reaffirmed the need for strengthening cooperation on preventing the unsafe and irregular movements of people and countering trafficking in human beings, arms and illegal drugs.
U.S. restricts importation of some Afghan archaeological, ethnological material
The United States has imposed restrictions on importation of certain categories of Afghan archaeological and ethnological material into the U.S., the State Department said on Tuesday.
“These import restrictions are intended to prevent illicitly trafficked materials from entering the U.S. art market, thus reducing the incentive for pillage of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage and combating profit from the sale of these cultural objects by terrorists and criminal organizations”, the State Department said in a statement.
Under the rules, for example, U.S. customs agents can seize any artifact on the list that doesn’t come with evidence that it was acquired lawfully prior to the implementation of the new restrictions. The agency would then likely defer to the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act, which requires the state to repatriate seized objects to their country of origin.
Norway to increase humanitarian support for civilians in Afghanistan
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt on Tuesday labeled the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as “alarming” and said Norway is therefore now increasing its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by about $10 million.
Huitfeldt said the support will be channeled through Norwegian humanitarian organizations.
According to UN estimates, 24 million Afghans are at risk of acute food insecurity and will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022 and a million children could die of starvation if aid does not reach them in time.
“The civilian population of Afghanistan is in need of assistance during these difficult winter months. Norwegian humanitarian partners are providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in the form of protection, food, and medical help. The extra allocation will be used among other things to strengthen protection for children and to scale up health services,” said Huitfeldt.
The extra allocation of $10 million in humanitarian support will be channeled through the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Norwegian Red Cross, Norwegian Church Aid, Save the Children Norway and Norcap.
“Norway is increasing its support in response to the grave humanitarian situation and information received from our partners about the level of need,” Huitfeldt said.
