50 Taliban Militants Killed in Helmand, Badghis Clashes: MoI

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2019)

Afghan forces have killed at least 50 Taliban insurgents during two separate clashes in Helmand and Badghis provinces, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the MoI said that the militants attacked security outposts in Nad Ali district of Helmand on Saturday night and face resistance by Afghan security and defense forces.

The clash which broke out in the Parchaw area of the district left 25 militants dead and eight others wounded.

In a separate incident, the Afghan Special Forces conducted a clearance operation in Baghak area of Badghis province on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said.

As a result, 25 Taliban fighters were killed and 15 others wounded in the raid, the Ministry added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard.