50 civilians killed or wounded in Parwan, Zabul blasts

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2021)

At least 50 civilians were killed or wounded in the past 24 hours in separate roadside bomb blasts across the country.

Local officials said that 11 civilians were killed and 28 others were wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a passenger’s bus in Shahr-e-Safa district in the province on Sunday evening, Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The deads were taken to Zabul Hospital and the injured to Mirwais regional hospital in Kandahar,” Zabul provincial council head, Atta Jan Haqbayan.

In the other hand Zabul health officials said that they have received reports of 10 deads and 41 wounded from the incident.

According to the ministry, the blast happened in Muskan Camp area in the district after a private company bus was targeted by a roadside bomb.

Meanwhile, officials said that two civilians were killed and nine others including women and children were wounded in a separate roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus in Pul-e-Matak area in Jabul Saraj district of Parwan province this morning.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, provincial health officials said.

Ministry of Interior accuses the Taliban for the blast, added that” The Taliban have always targeted people by planting mines. The victims are women, children and the elderly.”

No group including the Taliban has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.