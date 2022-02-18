Latest News
5-year-old boy dies after being trapped in a well for three days
A five-year-old boy has died after being trapped down a well for three days in a remote Afghan village, the Ministry of Interior confirmed in a tweet Friday.
The child, named Haidar, fell into the well, which was being dug, on Tuesday in Shokak, a drought-stricken village in Zabul province.
“The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Public Works and the local administrations of Zabul tried their best to save Haidar, but unfortunately he died,” the ministry tweeted.
Rescuers worked non-stop to try to reach the boy, who officials said was still alive Friday morning – before later announcing he had died.
“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever,” said IEA interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet.
Latest News
Afghan students complete Pakistan embassy’s training program
Pakistan Embassy in Kabul hosted a certification distribution ceremony for students who successfully completed a short term Computer / English Language Course at the Embassy’s Vocational Training Institute.
According to embassy officials, around 82 students have completed the latest short course which lasted three months.
The Ambassador of Pakistan ot Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan congratulated all successful students and urged them to continue their studies in future so that they could play a constructive role in the development of Afghanistan. He also said that Afghans can apply for the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship which enables students to study different subjects.
Furthermore, the ambassador said he hopes Afghanistan will enjoy lasting peace and stability so that an era of progress and prosperity can emerge which will benefit all Afghans.
He also said that Pakistan is continuously providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help halt the humanitarian crisis.
Latest News
Afghan war crimes suspect says he is a victim of mistaken identity
A 76-year-old Afghan man accused of being the commander of the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul in the 1980s, where he allegedly abused political opponents, on Wednesday told The Hague court it was a case of mistaken identity.
“I am not the person that you are talking about,” the suspect, who said he did not remember his own name but was identified in court as Abdul Rafief, told judges.
According to the charges summarized by the judges, Rafief is accused of living in the Netherlands under a false name and that he is actually Abdul Razaq Arif who served as commander of the Pul-e-Charki prison between 1983 and 1990, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan’s Soviet-backed government was fighting a guerrilla war against mujahideen at the time, following the Soviet invasion in 1979.
Prosecutors say Rafief was responsible for political prisoners in the jail, who were allegedly held in inhumane conditions in the facility. Guards under his command allegedly beat, tortured and executed prisoners, Reuters reported.
During the hearing Rafief referred all questions from the judges about his identity to his lawyers and said he was ill, dizzy and could not remember anything.
Rafief came to the Netherlands seeking asylum in 2001 and has become a Dutch national. He is being tried under “universal jurisdiction” principles, which say suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity can be prosecuted abroad if they cannot be tried in the country where they were allegedly committed.
The Netherlands has already successfully tried three high ranking officials of the Afghan military intelligence service for similar crimes in the same period in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Hamid Karzai criticises US move to use Afghan assets for aid and 9/11 victims
Former president Hamid Karzai has criticized the Biden administration for its decision to split Afghanistan’s frozen assets between 9/11 victims and aid for the country.
Biden on Friday ordered Afghanistan’s $7 billion in foreign reserves, held by the US, to be released and divided.
In an interview with FRANCE 24, Karzai said the funds “belong to the Afghan people”. He also said he believed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would eventually allow girls to return to school, since doing so is “absolutely necessary for the well-being” of Afghanistan.
Karzai urged the Biden administration to rescind the decision to allocate half the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the US to families of victims of the 9/11 attacks. He said the money belonged to the Afghan people and that it was “wrong” to use it for other purposes.
He also said that before any international recognition of the IEA takes place, Afghans from all walks of life need to come together to discuss the future of the country.
Karzai said he and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had formally asked the IEA to call a traditional Loya Jirga.
The former leader said there should be “no compromise” about the full return of girls to school and women to the workplace. However, he expressed confidence that the IEA would indeed allow girls to return to school.
5-year-old boy dies after being trapped in a well for three days
Smartphone shipments in China down 18.2% year-on-year
Oscars to require COVID tests for all, vaccines for most
Bill Gates visits Pakistan, says polio eradication possible in a few years
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s rule in the past six months discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s meeting with EU representatives discussed
Zerbena: Protest by money exchangers in Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank slates US plan for frozen funds
-
Sport4 days ago
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi meets foreign representatives in Doha to discuss Afghan situation
-
COVID-193 days ago
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi heads delegation for talks in Qatar
-
Business5 days ago
IEA committed to Afghanistan-Iran Water Treaty
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA marks 33rd anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Russian submarine passes Istanbul to Black Sea amid Ukraine standoff