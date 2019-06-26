5 Taliban Militants Killed, 3 Wounded in Laghman Clash

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2019)

At least five Taliban insurgents were killed and three others wounded in clashes with Afghan forces in eastern Laghman province, Interior Ministry (MoI) said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MoI said that a clash occurred between Afghan forces and Taliban militants in the provincial capital, Mehtarlam city, on Tuesday night.

According to the statement, at least five militants were killed and three others injured in fire exchange with Afghan soldiers.

A number of Taliban’s weapons were also seized by Afghan forces, the statement said.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Laghman is among the insecure provinces in the east part of Afghanistan where Taliban insurgents actively operate in a number of its districts.