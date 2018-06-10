5 Killed, 7 Injured in Herat Traffic Accident

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2018 1:52 pm)

At least five people were killed and seven others wounded in a traffic accident in western Herat province of Afghanistan, an official said.

The incident has taken place in Herat – Islamqala highway in Loia Kohna area of the province today morning.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred after two passenger buses collided due to high speed and reckless driving.

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammadi the in charge of Herat ambulance confirmed that five dead bodies and seven wounded passengers were transferred to Herat central hospital as a result of the incident.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.